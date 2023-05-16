Woman killed, husband injured in Paithan road accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured when a truck hit their motorcycle at Kholinala area near Wadwali village on Paithan-Shahgad road in Paithan tehsil of the district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Urmila Jhanjhurne while the injured’s name is Baludev Jhanjhurne.

According to details, Baludev and his wife Urmila were proceeding towards Paithan town from Wadwadli at 6 pm today to attend a wedding ceremony.

A truck (MH-41-G-7771) which was coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler (MH-20-FD 5016) of the couple at Kholinala area on Paithan-Shahgad Road.

Urmila was killed on the spot while Baludev sustained injuries as he was thrown away far in the accident. On receiving information, the villagers rushed the couple to the Government Hospital of Paithan. Doctors declared Urmila brought dead.

Driver arrested

Meanwhile, Paithan Police arrested the driver Yogesh Vishwanath Andhale (Panewadi, Nashik) and seized his truck. Paithan Police has taken note of the accident.