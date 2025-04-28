Woman killed in car-2 wheeler collision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 65-year-old woman was killed when a motorcycle and car collided on Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road at Karkin Phata in Dhorkin village of the district on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Kadubai Jagannath Narale (65, Karkin, Paithan).

Shivaji Pandharinath Narale (23, Karkin), the nephew of the woman was taking her on a two-wheeler (MH 20-FE 2577) from Dhorkin to Karkin on the Chh Sambhajinagar-Paithan road when the two-wheeler collided head-on with a car (MH 12-SL 8374).

In this accident, Kadubai Narale was killed on the spot, while Shivaji Narale was seriously injured. On receiving information, Paithan MIDC Police Station Assistant Police Inspector Ishwar Jagdale along with his staff reached the spot.

With the help of the people present, the body of Kadubai Narale and the injured Shivaji Narale were shifted to the rural hospital in Bidkin. After the post-mortem examination, the body of Kadubai was handed over to her relatives. The last rites were performed on her at Karkin on Monday evening. She is survived by her husband, a son, two daughters and grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Narale, who was seriously injured in the accident, was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital after receiving first aid at Bidkin. Police took both vehicles into custody.