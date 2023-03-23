Woman killed in wall collapse in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 70-year-old woman from Guru Dhanora village in Gangapur tehsil was killed on Wednesday morning when a wall fell on her.

The deceased has been identified as Anandibai Shyamrao Pawar. According to the details, Anandibai was cooking a meal yesterday for the Gudi Padwa festival.

The wall of her old house fell suddenly on her person. She was stuck under the rubble of the wall.

Her relatives and villagers took out her from the rubble. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, she died while undergoing the treatment at GMCH.