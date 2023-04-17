Woman kills paramour with help of old lover

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A woman fed up with the frequent torture of the 40-year-old paramour murdered him with the help of her old lover at Pharola on Saturday night. The deceased was beaten to death with a wooden stick. The deceased have been identified as Katkor Tabar Chavan (40, Pharola).

Meanwhile, the Paithan court has awarded five days of police custody remand (PCR) to the two accused including a woman, while the accused is minor age, therefore, he has been sent to a children’s observation home (Bal Sudhargruh).

It is learnt that Katkor’s wife along with her children got separated from him one year ago. Since then he was having illicit relations with a village’s woman Sarasbai Babar. On April 15, Katkor reached his home at 5 pm. He left the house saying to his sister that he is going for having dinner at Sarasbai’s house.

On other hand, Sarasbai was fed up with Katkor as he was torturing her frequently. Hence to get rid of him, Sarasbai with the help of her old lover Vishram Gade beat Katkor mercilessly with the wooden stick. He died on the spot. Later on, Vishram and Sarasbai got him admitted to the rural hospital saying he fell from the building while on work. The doctors attending him declared him dead after an examination and also informed the Bidkin police. While reviewing the body in the hospital, police guessed that it is a murder. Later on, the deceased’s sister lodged a complaint of murder against Vishram, Sarasbai and her minor son. Acting upon the complaint, the police arrested the trio on Sunday early morning. The cops also seized the stick used to commit the crime.

5-days PCR

The court awarded five days PCR to the two accused, while the minor boy was sent to an observation home. Under the guidance of the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vishal Nehul, the action was taken by assistant police inspector Ganesh Surwase and his team.