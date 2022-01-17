Woman labourer exploited by contractor for one and half months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

Mukundwadi police have registered an offence against a contractor, his friend for exploiting a woman labourer under the false claim of getting a job to her minor age son in a company. The woman was kept locked in a two-room house in Kranti Chowk vicinity for one and a half months.

Police said, " The contractor Sambhaji Shinde was known to the victim and he has assured of getting a job to her 14-year-old son a job in any private company. On November 26, 2021, Shinde called the mother and son near Mukundwadi's railway gate number 56. Shinde came in a loading rickshaw and told the duo to sit in it. There were already two persons sitting in the auto, therefore, when inquired about them, Shinde told her that they are labourers. On the first day, the duo worked in a

paper cup factory at Shendra MIDC. When their work shift finished, Shinde came with a loading rickshaw to drop them at their home. Instead of taking the auto at their home, the contractor took it in the Kranti Chowk area."

According to the victim, she was dumbed in the two-room house from November 26, 2021 to January 15, 2022. Shinde and his friend (unidentified to her) raped her several times during this period. They used to beat her son keeping him in a separate room. On January 15, they succeeded in running away. They reached home and then lodged the complaint with the police on January 17. The police inspector Brahma Giri lodged the complaint and API Sachin Mirdhe is investigating the

case. Meanwhile, the accused is at large and the police have launched a search for him.

Missing complaint

It so happened that the woman labourer along with her son went missing on November 26. Hence, her husband lodged a missing complaint with Mukundwadi police station on the very first day, said the police officers.