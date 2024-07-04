Woman loses part of finger after car’s door opened suddenly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vrunda Vijay Rathi (47, August Home, Ulkanagari) and her daughter were injured seriously when the driver of a parked car opened the door suddenly in front of Adinath Presidio Apartment at Jawaharnagar area on July 2.

Dr Vrunda was going to drop her daughter at the divisional sports complex at 5.30 pm on Tuesday on a moped. When they reached near the Apartment, the driver of the car (MH-20-BY-0417) suddenly opened the door of the vehicle without thinking about the riders and drivers coming from the rear side.

The two-wheeler of Dr Vrunda dashed against the door of the car. Dr Vrunda lost a part of her finger and sustained head injuries while her daughter received scratches. A case was registered against the driver at Jawaharnagar Police Station.