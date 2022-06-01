Woman loses Rs 18 K to instant loan offer

Aurangabad, May 31:

A woman was duped for Rs 18,184 by an online fraudster with an instant loan at zero per cent interest. According to details; the complainant Priya Girish Gaikwad (Kalda Corner, Shreyanagar) downloaded a ‘Rupy’ application and uploaded her photo, PAN and Adhar Card for an instant loan.

Later, she received a message that she would not get a loan due to some reason. She got a call after eight days. The caller asked her to repay the loan amount immediately though her application was rejected.

He threatened her of making her fake vulgar photograph viral with relatives if she does not make payment. Fearing this, the complainant sent Rs 18,184 on different UPI numbers.

The accused sent a fake vulgar photo of the complainant to her relatives from her mobile’s contract list seeking more money. When the incident came to the limelight, the woman lodged a complaint with Osmanpura Police Station. Police inspector Geeta Bagwade is investigating the case.

Box

Don’t fall prey to instant loan fraud offer

PI Geeta Bagwade said that a new trend of cheating people on the pretext of instant loan offer at zero per cent interest through a link and mobile application has started. “No financial institution gives loan without interest. So, citizens should fall prey to fraud loan offers nor they should click links or download an application. People should not share any personal information online,” she added.