Woman raped and duped for Rs 35 lakh

Accused promised to marry her, took Rs 35 lakh for job

Gets police custody till August 16

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Accused Ganesh Hindrao Pawar (Kalyan East, Mumbai) who raped a woman on the pretext of marriage and also duped her for Rs 35 lakh promising her a government job was remanded police custody till August 16 by judicial magistrate first class SM Bohra.

According to the complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman, she is separated from her husband and does a private job. She got introduced to Pawar in 2018 through Facebook. They both fell in love. She later told Pawar that she is married and has a daughter. Pawar assured that he will accept her with her daughter. He later introduced her to his parents. Meanwhile, Pawar told her that his parents are not ready to accept a married woman as their daughter-in-law and she will require a government job to convenience them. He then demanded money from her on the pretext of getting her a job in the Thane municipal corporation. The accused came to meet the woman in February 2019 and then in October 2019. He also took her to a hotel and raped her. The woman gave Rs 50,000 and a gold chain weighing 13 grams to Pawar for the job.

When the victim quizzed Pawar about marriage and job, he killed time by telling the reason for the lockdown. When the woman insisted on returning the money, he demanded more money by sending her indecent photos and threatening to make them viral. As per the victim, she has paid a total of Rs 35 lakh to Pawar. A case was registered in the Mukundwadi police station.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday, assistant public prosecutor Janardhan Jadhav requested the court to remand the accused to police custody. The court gave the above orders after the hearing.