Woman raped; obscene video sent to her husband

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

A man shot a video of woman while she was bathing. Later, blackmailing her through the video raped her on several occasion. As the woman refused to meet him, he sent an obscene video of theirs to her husband. A case in this regard has been registered with Mukundwadi police station and the accused has been arrested, informed PI Brahma Giri. The accused has been identified as Bhanudas Kisan Ghode (40, Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi).

Accused Ghode is a construction contractor, and the husband of the victim worked for him for the past three years. Ghode, three years back, went to her house and shot a video while she was bathing. He then started blackmailing her to sent this video to her husband and her relatives. He then took her to a lodge at Ellora and raped her and also shot a video of the act. Then he raped her on several occasions, threatening her to make the video viral. Last month, he took her to a lodge at Jaibhavaninagar, where the victim put his mobile in the water. As the mobile was defunct, the video was deleted and she started ignoring Ghode. On July 27, he told her that he is still having the video and the photographs and he will send it to her husband and relatives. On August 2, he sent the video and photos on her husband and sister’s phones from an unknown number. Hence, the victim lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station. The police have arrested Ghode.