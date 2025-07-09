Woman raped under pretext of marriage; accused, parents booked in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old woman from Shrirampur has lodged a complaint at Waluj MIDC police station, alleging repeated sexual assault by a man who falsely promised marriage. She also accused his parents of threatening and assaulting her after she became pregnant.

According to the police, the woman had known the accused, Vinod Pimple, for several years. In December 2024, he allegedly forced himself on her while she was alone at home. He assured her of marriage and continued physical relations, which later led to her pregnancy. However, he later backed out and began planning to marry another woman. When the victim opposed this, Vinod’s parents Lakshmibai and Suresh Pimple allegedly pressured her to abort the child. They also threatened to kill her if she turned up at their son’s wedding and reportedly assaulted her. Based on her complaint, police have registered an FIR against Vinod and his parents under relevant IPC sections. The case is under investigation.