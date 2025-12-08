Woman robbed of gold chains while walking home after eye checkup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 60-year-old woman was followed and robbed by two men on a motorcycle, who snatched two gold chains totaling four tolas. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday in Tilak nagar.

Over the past year, Tilak Nagar has seen a surge in gold chain snatching incidents. By October, more than 55 women had their mangalsutras or gold chains forcibly taken. The wave of robberies continues. The 60-year-old woman had visited a private eye hospital nearby with her son for an eye checkup. After the checkup, she began walking home alone, following her son’s guidance. As she crossed the road toward Balaji Temple, one of the two motorcycle riders grabbed the chains from her neck one chain weighing one tola and the other three tolas. Police inspector Sachin Kumbhar and police sub-inspector Maroti Khillare of Jawaharnagar Police Station rushed to the scene. A case was being filed based on the son’s complaint late into the night.

Incident followed recent bereavement

The woman had lost her husband on December 2. Her son, visiting from Pune, had accompanied her to the eye hospital due to her vision problems. On returning home after the checkup, the robbery occurred. The woman was reportedly frightened, and police have begun investigating the suspects using nearby CCTV footage. Both motorcycle riders were wearing jackets and had their faces covered at the time of the crime.