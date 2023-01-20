Woman sarpanch attacked with knife
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 20, 2023 09:55 PM2023-01-20T21:55:02+5:302023-01-20T21:55:02+5:30
Two persons attacked the lady sarpanch of Gevrai Brook Bond grampanchayat with a knife on Thursday afternoon. The accused also abused the gram vikas officer and threatened to kill him.
Police said, villagers Raju Pawar and Ramdhan Pawar were asking information about the grampanchayat work to gram vikas officer Shaikh Mushtaq Fakira. They abused him and the lady sarpanch tried to intervene. However, Ramdhan and Raju beat her and attacked her with a knife. They also torn the grampanchayat register. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station.