Woman sets herself ablaze in police commissionerate

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

A woman was frequently assaulted by her husband and her neighbours. As the police had not taken any stern action against them, the woman set herself ablaze in the police commissionerate on Thursday. She poured diesel on herself near the steps of the commissionerate and set herself ablaze. The woman was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors informed that she sustained 60 per cent burns. Her relatives alleged that she had taken the extreme step as the police neglected her complaint.

The injured woman has been identified as Savita Deepak Kale (34, Mandwa, Gangapur). She has two daughters and a son. Her husband Deepak is a driver. Savita suspected that he has illicit relations with a neighbouring woman for 10 years. Since then he used to frequently quarrel with her and beat her. Similarly, the neighbouring woman, her husband and her son also used to quarrel and beat her. When she complained about it to her husband, he used to favour the neighbours. When her brother came to meet her, the neighbours also beat him and attack him with a knife. A case in this regard has been registered with Waluj police station. On August 24, the neighbours severely beat Savita. As the Waluj police were not taking any stern action regarding her complainant, she came to the police commissionerate on Thursday afternoon to lodge a complaint with the police commissioner. She brought diesel in a bottle with her. She poured the diesel on herself and set herself ablaze near the entrance. The guards tried to extinguish the fire, but she sustained severe burns until then. She was immediately rushed to GMCH. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.

Chaos in Commissionerate

After the incident, there was a chaotic situation in the police commissionerate. Crime Branch PI Avinash Aghav along with other policemen immediately rushed the woman to GMCH

Senior officers visit GMCH

Meanwhile, DCP Aparna Gitay, DCP Ujwalla Vankar, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Avinash Aghav, Begumpura police station PI Prashant Potdar visited GMCH and interacted with the relatives of the woman.

Security breach

Armed guards are always deputed at the entrance of the commissionerate. The police officers and employees are always wandering near the entrance. Still, a woman sets herself ablaze is being astonished.

Timely action was taken

The Waluj police had taken action on the complaint lodged by the concerned woman and no one was shielded in this case. Whenever she lodged a complaint, timely action was taken. It is a family dispute going on for the past 10 years. The allegations of the relatives of the woman that the police have not taken any action are false.

- Sachin Ingole, PI, Waluj police station.