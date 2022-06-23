Woman stages agitation with baby in Bamu

Aurangabad, June 23:

A female sanitation employee along with her baby staged an agitation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday demanding rejoining the service.

According to details, Varsha Bhingare, the agitator was working as a sanitation employee at the university for the past seven years. After her pregnancy leave, she returned to the job at the university.

However, the manpower contractor did not allow her to join the duty. Varsha Bhingare started agitation in front of the administrative building. A delegation of Bhimshakti Rojandari Karmachari Sanghatna office-bearers met VC Dr Pramod Yeole today, but, no solution was found.