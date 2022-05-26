Woman stealing Rs 50K articles remanded in PC

Aurangabad, May 26:

A woman stole two hand-carts and house-hold articles, all amounting Rs 50,000. Judicial magistrate (first class) A J Patil on Thursday remanded the accused Savita Vilas Pandhare (26, Satara area) in the police remand till May 27.

Police said, complainant Hirabai Kamlesh Vaidya runs a hotel in a tin shed at Mhada Colony in Satara area. The hotel was closed for two years due to corona crisis. On April 14, Hirabai returned from her native place with her family. Later, she found that two hand-carts, iron bed and household articles were stolen from the shed. A case was registered with Satara police station.

Meanwhile, Hirabai in her supplementary statement mentioned that Savita Pandhare with the help of her accomplices stole the articles from the shed and took in an Ape rickshaw (MH20 DC 2150). She also provided some photographs as evidence to the police.

The police arrested Savita Pandhare and produced before the court on Thursday. She has been remanded in the police custody till May 27. Assistant public prosecutor requested the court for her custody.