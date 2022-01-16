Woman suffers miscarriage in accident

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

A pregnant woman miscarried her fetus in an accident on Jalna Road on the evening of January 13.

According to details, two nurses were returning home through Jalna Road after their duty in a private hospital at around 8.45 pm on Thursday.

The riders of two motorcycles (MH-20-EZ-1981 and MH-20-EP-0730) who riding their vehicles rashly hit the nurses.

One of the nurses’ suffered a fracture on the foot and also a miscarriage. On the basis of the complaint given by the nurses, riders were booked with MIDC Cidco Police Station. Assistant police inspector Shivaji Chore is on the case.