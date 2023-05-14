Woman tortured for dowry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Gangapur police booked a man for torturing his wife and demanding Rs 3 lakh from her parents to purchase a tractor.

Police said, the victim is a native of Manjari village in Gangapur tehsil and she was married to Somnath Dattu Jade from Kanak Sagaj village in Vaijapur tehsil ten years back. However, he used to torture her mentally and physically for dowry. He threatened her to kill if she did not bring money from her parents to purchase a tractor. Fed up of constant torture, she lodged a complaint with Gangapur police station while head constable Vijay Bhill is further investigating the case.