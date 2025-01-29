Woman traps Jeweller, extorts Rs 15 lakh and Gold in 9 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A prominent jeweller has fallen victim to an elaborate honey trap, extorted of Rs 15 lakh and gold jewellery over the past nine months.

The accused Mansi Manohar Jadhav (24), Arjun Prakash Lokhande (37) and Aditya Gyaneshwar Shire (21) targeted the 59-year-old jeweller, who has been in the business for 40 years in Kasari Bazaar. The scheme began in February when Mansi, pretending to be an air hostess and massage therapist, first contacted the jeweller. What followed was a series of blackmail and extortion tactics. On May 8, the jeweller inquired about a massage through her mobile number. When Mansi refused, he sent her a message offering to teach her massage. On May 12, after the jeweller sought her services, Mansi turned the situation into a demand for money. That same day, she visited his shop, taking Rs 1 lakh and a mangalsutra. Over the following months, with the help of Arjun and Aditya, the trio escalated their threats, extracting a total of Rs 15 lakh.

The situation took a dangerous turn on January 22 when Arjun, recently released from jail, threatened the jeweller with a pistol near Khadkeshwar temple. Arjun demanded Rs 5 lakh, claiming it was for Mansi’s husband, who was allegedly in jail.

------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

50 calls in just a few hours

As the blackmailing escalated, the jeweller approached DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Sampat Shinde with a complaint. On January 28, the accused made 50 calls to the jeweller, demanding at least Rs 2 lakh.PI Nirmala Pardeshi set up a trap, and Mansi and Aditya were caught red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 in Johariwada. Mansi even signed a receipt confirming the money received. The police also seized the four-wheeler used to collect the money, which had been purchased in August 2024.

------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Threats in the name of Police

Footage has emerged showing Mansi taking the jeweller to threaten him with the help of a Harsul jail staff member named Sanjay Jadhav. It was also revealed that one of Mansi's female relatives works as a police constable in the city.

------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Chatting with Four Others

Police uncovered chats and pictures between the accused and four others, suggesting the gang may have blackmailed several victims. The investigation is ongoing, and DCP Bagate has urged others who have been blackmailed to come forward.

------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Active gangs targeting Big Businessmen

Incidents of honey traps used to extort money from prominent businessmen in the city are on the rise. Two recent cases were filed at Jawaharnagar Satara police station:

August 2024: A bank manager was blackmailed and extorted Rs 40 lakh by Siddharth Thokal and his girlfriend.

January 13, 2025: A 55-year-old catering businessman was blackmailed and extorted Rs 3 lakh. Accused include Sayli Gaikwad and Pintu Jadhav, among others.