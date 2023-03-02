Woman with 2-month baby appears for SSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman with her two-month-old baby appeared for the SSC examination at Gujarati Vidya Mandir Centre of the city on Thursday.

The SSC examinations began today. Her name is Shabbu Pathan. She had to discontinue her education because of her marriage.

After a decade, she expressed her wish before family members to continue her education. Her in-laws' members encouraged her, allowing her to submit the examination form (no 17). She reached the centre with her baby and took the first paper today. Her sister-in-law was taking care of her baby.