Woman's body found in Salim Ali Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, the City Chowk police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from Dr Salim Ali Lake on Thursday evening. The woman, in the age group of 30 to 40 years, was wearing grey coloured jeans and a black top.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. With the help of the Fire Brigade section jawans, the body was retrieved from the lake. It is suspected that she may have jumped into the lake around 2 to 3 days ago.

Some loose change was found in her pocket, but no identification documents were discovered. As of late Thursday night, the police were still trying to identify the woman. Further investigation is on.