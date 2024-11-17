Woman’s mangalsutra snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men on a motorcycle stole a one-tola mangalsutra from a woman on her way home. The incident occurred on Friday around 8 am near Holkar Chowk in the Satara area.

The complainant, Manisha Dnyaneshwar Nagre (36, Sai Sampada Apartment in the Satara locality), had gone to buy vegetables. While returning home, two individuals on a bike approached her and snatched her mangalsutra, valued at Rs 88,000 and weighing 11 grams. A case has been registered at the Satara Police Station regarding the incident.