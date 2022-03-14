Woman’s murder mystery in Mukundwadi solved

Aurangabad, March 14:

A woman was found in an unconscious condition in Mukundwadi area on February 2 and she died while undergoing treatment. The Mukundwadi police have solved the mystery of her murder. It has been unveiled that the woman was assaulted by her lover. The police registered a murder case on Sunday and the accused has been arrested. The court has remanded him in police custody for two days. The accused has been identified as Ajmat Khan alias Qayamat Anis Khan (29, Champa Chowk).

Police said, deceased Kavita Ghansham Elure alias Kavita Sachin Wankhede alias Janhvi (Mukundwadi) was found in unconscious condition near Hotel Icchamani in Mukundwadi area on February 2. She was admitted to Government where she died on February 6 while undergoing treatment. The deceased was not identified then.

The police started the investigation and the residents identified her. It was found that she was living with Ajmat Khan. He had severely beaten her on murder day, the residents informed.

Accordingly, the police took Ajmat in custody and during interrogation, he confessed he had injured her by severely beating her with fists and kicks and also dashed her head on the ground.

A case has been registered against Ajmat Khan based on the complaint lodged by PSI Sandeep Wagh. PI Brahma Giri is further investigating the case.

It was cleared in the investigation that accused Ajmat used to live with deceased Janhvi and used to make merry on her earnings. He used to beat her frequently if she did not pay him money. On February 2, she had a quarrel with him over money and he murdered her.