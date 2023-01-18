Women entrepreneurs are important in the progress of the country

Chair of W20 Dr Sandhya Purecha interacts with women entrepreneurs and startups at Magic

Aurangabad: The participation of women is important in the sustainable development of any country, the encouragement given to women entrepreneurs through MAGIC is appreciable, said W20 India chair Dr Sandhya Purecha during an interaction session with women entrepreneurs and startups at Magic on Tuesday.

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is celebrating Startup Innovation Week 2023 as part of National Startup Day. This dialogue session was organized on January 15. The team of W20 India officials also had a detailed discussion with the board members of MAGIC to learn more about the scope of activities being implemented through Magic. Dharitri Patnaik, chief coordinator of W20 India highlighted the importance of G20 meetings in India and also explained the role played by W20 India in the women empowerment process. Dr Purecha said that we will consider giving place to women-run local startups in the meeting to be held in Aurangabad next month. CMIA president Nitin Gupta, Magic directors Kedar Deshpande, Milind Kank, Ashish Garde, Suresh Todkar, Dr Jyoti Dashrathi, Varsha Deshmukh, and members from the women startups were present.