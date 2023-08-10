Women entrepreneurs empowered through E H study tour

Massia's women entrepreneurship development cell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant stride towards nurturing women actively engaged in industries, the women entrepreneurship development cell of Massia, in collaboration with Endress Hauser Wetzer India Pvt Ltd, held a study tour at Waluj plant. The tour, held on Thursday, aimed to empower women in their professional journeys and provide them with valuable insights into the workings of the company.

Led by Rajashree Kulkarni, Varsha Loya, and Sunita Rathi, the cell worked tirelessly to organize the study tour, which attracted a total of 33 enthusiastic women entrepreneurs. The event proved to be an enlightening and motivating experience for all participants.

During the tour, Kulathu Kumar, the managing director of E H, was honored by the cell for his commendable contributions to the field. Kumar provided detailed insights into the company's flow measuring instrument processes and operational systems. HR head Vaidehi Kodape, Smita Bharatiya also shared information.

Coordinator Sunita Rathi, said that the study tour will enhance women's confidence and effectiveness in their industries. Sunita Rathi affirmed the cell's commitment to organizing more impactful study tours in the future.

Anjali Toshniwal, Apoorva Bhusari, Sunita Moghal, Kavita Gund, and others were present.