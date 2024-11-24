Women entrepreneurs visit Bajaj auto ltd

Waluj Mahanagar:

Women entrepreneurs from the MASSIA Women Entrepreneurship Cell visited Bajaj Auto Ltd. The visit aimed to provide entrepreneurs with knowledge and inspiration through study tours to prominent industries.

During the visit, the entrepreneurs learned about the production processes of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, as well as the company’s technical expertise and innovations. Babasaheb Walture, a senior official at Bajaj Auto, led the tour and shared valuable insights. Coordinators Rajashree Kulkarni, Sarika Kirdak, Jayashree Joshi, Jaya Pawar, Aarti Pargaonkar, Jamuna Mandhani, Radha Tornekar, Sadhana Patil, Sandhya Salunke, Madhuri Chaudhary, Sulabha Thorat, Purva Tornekar, Sonal Bhosale, Manisha Mangalghe, Bhakti Kavathekar, Sangeeta Kale and Meenal Jawale attended the event.

Photo Caption:

Women entrepreneurs from the MASIA Women Entrepreneurship Cell during their visit to Bajaj Auto Ltd.