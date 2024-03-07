Women-led innovation flourishes : Inspiring journeys of entrepreneurship in city

Women of the city leading the innovation charge on International Women's Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city is witnessing a remarkable rise in women-led startups, each addressing critical needs and fostering positive change within the community. These ventures, driven by innovative ideas and unwavering determination, not only empower women entrepreneurs but also tackle social and environmental challenges, leaving a lasting impact on the society.

Promoting digital literacy

One such example is Priya Singh's ‘DigiSakhi,’ a digital literacy training academy specifically designed for women. Recognizing the limitations imposed by the digital divide, particularly on women's access to employment, education, and other crucial opportunities, Priya, an IT engineer, established DigiSakhi in 2022. The academy offers comprehensive and affordable training in essential computer skills, empowering women to navigate the online world with confidence. This newfound digital literacy opens doors to new possibilities, enabling women to pursue online jobs, access online education, and participate actively in various aspects of the digital economy, fostering self-reliance and financial independence.

Passion for sustainable agriculture

Vaishnavi Joshi's ‘Urban Farming’ presents another inspiring story. Driven by a passion for sustainable agriculture and acknowledging the challenges of limited space and resources in urban settings, particularly for growing fresh and healthy produce, Vaishnavi who holds a bachelor's degree in horticulture, launched her unique rooftop farming initiative this year. It offers customized solutions, including setting up rooftop gardens and providing training on sustainable farming practices. This empowers individuals, especially women, to become more self-sufficient in terms of food production and contribute to a greener city. By promoting sustainable practices and reducing dependence on conventional farming methods, she not only addresses food security concerns but also paves the way for a more eco-conscious future.

Mind behind healthcare solutions

Dr Anika Kulkarni, a 32-year-old doctor with a vision to revolutionize healthcare access in rural areas, founded Medcare solutions. Recognizing the lack of affordable and quality healthcare in remote regions, Dr Kulkarni's startup leverages telemedicine technology to connect patients with specialists in urban centers. Medcare has already impacted the lives of over 5,000 individuals in over 20 villages, providing them with timely and efficient medical consultations. Dr Kulkarni's dedication and innovation are not only bridging the healthcare gap but also inspiring aspiring women entrepreneurs in the field of science and technology.

Empowering artisans in rural areas

Shreya Patil, a 28-year-old social entrepreneur, established Saheli Connect, an online platform that empowers local female artisans by providing them with a marketplace to showcase their unique talent and craftsmanship. Saheli Connect not only promotes traditional art forms but also equips these women with digital marketing skills and financial literacy training, fostering their economic independence. Shreya's commitment to empowering women and preserving cultural heritage has garnered Saheli Connect recognition and support from various organizations, paving the way for a brighter future for the women artisans it empowers.