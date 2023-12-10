Women realize their latent power through brainstorming

Rashtronnati Nari Shakti Sangam: Powerful reminder of women's inherent strength and potential

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The ‘Rashtronnati Nari Shakti Sangam’ conference held on Sunday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar served as a powerful reminder of women's inherent strength and potential. The event, organized by the Late Dattaji Bhale remembrance committee, attracted an enthusiastic audience of women eager to learn and empower themselves.

Through insightful talks and discussions, the conference aimed to awaken the feminine power within women and inspire them to contribute meaningfully to society. Expert speakers from diverse fields shared their wisdom, drawing upon historical and contemporary examples of women's achievements. From their role in the Vedic period to their contributions to modern-day advancements like Chandrayaan-3, the speakers highlighted the vast potential women possess.

The conference underscored the crucial role women play in inspiring families and driving societal progress. Yogita Salvi, a journalist, emphasized that women excel in leadership, achievement, and philanthropy, making them vital contributors to India's development. Sunita Pendharkar, a social worker, explored how women's initiatives throughout history, from the Vedic era to the Marathwada freedom struggle, have led to transformative change. Prabhavati Padul, Shital Rudrawar and others were present. The Sangam concluded with a pledge to stand united against injustice and continue making significant contributions to nation-building.