Women rush to buy varieties of articles and gifts for Sankranti

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Women flocked to the market on Thursday to buy articles and presents on the eve of Makar Sankranti. Also, women thronged shops selling bangles.

The Sankranti festival will be celebrated on Friday. For the last two days, shops and handcarts are decked with pooja material and articles required for the festival. A large crowd of women was seen at the Supari Hanuman road, Kelibazar, Gulmandi, Kumbharwada and Aurangpura market throughout the day. Sesame, jaggery, jujube, carrots, sugarcane and clay pots were being sold. Piece of 5 clay pots is being sold for Rs 20. A special menu of sweet sesame bread and eggplant vegetable is consumed on Sankranti to get rid of cold. The bangle market was so crowded with people that there was a constant traffic jam on various roads. Vendors said that despite the crowd in the market, restrictions have had a major impact on business.

Varieties mask, sanitizer

This year many women have decided to gift masks and sanitizers on Sankranti. Hence small bottles of sanitizers and masks were being sold in large quantities in the market.