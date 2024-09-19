Women shoplift diamond studded bangle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two women made off with a diamond-studded bangle worth Rs 1.31 lakh recently. This is the third theft case at the jewellery showroom during the last 15 days.

According to details, the women were wearing scarf entred Caratlane Jewellery shop, Dargah Road, on the afternoon of September 13 on the pretext of shopping. They asked the showroom’s employees to show rings and bangles. The employees showed them ornaments as per their request.

With the sleight of hand, they stole diamond studded bangle. During the verification of ornaments, the bangle was not found. The employees examined footage from Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras and learnt about the theft. Assistant police inspector Shivaji Chaure registered a case.

Bangle hid in scarf

Police said the women were in the shop for just 14 minutes. One woman kept engaging the employees in showing ornaments while another woman hid the bangle in the scarf. Significantly, this is the third case of theft in big showrooms of the city during the last 15 days.

A similar theft took place at Jadgaon Jewellers in the first case while the second theft occurred.

R C Bafna Jewellers, at Akashwani Chowk on September 11. The women who stole ornaments had the same description. Local police and crime branch personnel could not arrest them yet.