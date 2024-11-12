Women swap jobs for campaign work

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Women are being prioritized for election campaign rallies due to their diligence and ability to stay in groups throughout, rarely leaving midway. Candidates in the assembly elections are offering Rs300 to Rs600 per day for campaign work, attracting many needy women to participate. This has led to a decrease in the number of women working in construction, wholesale markets, and as household help. Many working women are now taking on extra household chores as domestic helpers have been absent in recent days.

15,000 workers needed for campaigns

Around 15,000 men and women are needed for election campaigns in Aurangabad East, Central and West constituencies, as well as the Phulambri constituency. Laborers, construction workers, and domestic helpers from various areas are being recruited. Over 50 agents are arranging workers for rallies and meetings across the four constituencies. Women from some self-help groups are also participating.

Half payment for rally attendance

Construction workers Sumanbai Sonkamble and Chitra Kathar from Kamgar Chowk in Cidco N-4 said they, along with five other women, have been attending various candidates' campaign rallies for the past five days. They are paid Rs 300 to Rs 500 per day, but despite being promised Rs 500 for larger public meetings, they only receive Rs250 to Rs300 through intermediaries.

Fewer jobs, campaign work thrives

A woman working in the grain wholesale market in Jadhavwadi said that although the maize season has started, women are not getting work. Instead, they are participating in election campaigns, earning money by holding flags, banners, distributing pamphlets, and shouting slogans for various parties across constituencies.

Campaigns cost lakhs daily

Candidates are spending lakhs daily to bring people to rallies and meetings. Hired individuals are paid immediately after each event. Every evening, agents are briefed on the number of people needed for the next day, according to a political campaign representative.

Shahaganj labor hub now deserted

Shahaganj, a key spot for recruiting construction workers, has seen a decline in laborers over the past eight days. Only 30 to 40 workers remain, down from 100 to 150, as most are now involved in election campaigns, said fruit vendor Junaid Khan.