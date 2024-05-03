Women to lead Parshuram birth anniversary celebrations in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a historic move, the Brahman Samaj Samanvay Samiti in Chattrapati Sambhajinagar has decided to hand over the responsibility of organizing the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Parshuram to women for the first time.

Traditionally, only men have been involved in organizing such festivals. However, this year, the committee has entrusted Geeta Acharya, head of Brahmaragini Mahila Group, and Vijaya Awasthi, president of Uttar Deshiya Seva Samiti Mahila Aghadi, with the leadership of the project.

This decision has been lauded by the community members as a sign of respect for women and a positive step towards change. The committee chairman, Milind Damodare, said that this is the first time women's organizations have been given such a responsibility and expressed his belief in their capabilities.

Positive step towards more recognition

Geeta Acharya said that women in the community are taking the lead in organizing the Parshuram birth anniversary celebrations for the first time, marking a significant shift towards greater female participation in community events. This decision is seen as a positive step towards giving women more responsibility and recognition.