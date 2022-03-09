Women's Day at Wockhardt Global School

Aurangabad, March 9: A grand celebration for all the women in the school and parents was organised by Ultimate Heroes Gym in the Wockhardt Global School to mark Women’s Day. An energetic Zumba session was organised by the trained coaches along with fun-filled games. One of the games was kho kho and the other was throw and pass the ball. The enjoyable games involved teachers, parents and students. Head of school Pradeep Sharma, the Wockhardt Global School family and Ultimate Heroes Gym team supported the event.