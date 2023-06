Women's Day celebrated in Chhatrapati Shahu College

Chhatrapati Sambhaji:

CSMSS Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering, Kanchanwadi, organised a programme ‘Digitally (Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality)’ on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day.

Principal Dr Ulhas B.Shinde, Dr Syed Sumera Ali (Associate Professor and presiding officer of the Internal Complaints Committee), Dr S P Abhang (head Training and Placement Officer), all heads of Departments and Registrar were present.