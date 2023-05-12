Woodridge High students excel in CBSE X, XII exams

Published: May 12, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar The students of Woodridge High excelled in CBSE grade 12 and grade 10 examinations. In class XII, ...

Woodridge High students excel in CBSE X, XII exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The students of Woodridge High excelled in CBSE grade 12 and grade 10 examinations. In class XII, Shruti Saha stood first with 98.8% followed by Diya Agrawal with 98.6% and Sanika Walimbe with 97.2%.

In grade X exam, seven students stood first scoring 99% including Avani Kasar, Pratyaydutt Deshpande, Rahul Patil, Atharva Joshi, Khushi Khetan and Ahenjita Sarkar.

The School Management and Staff congratulated the students.

