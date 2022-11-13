Woolen garments sale gets good response

Aurangabad

Woolen and Garments Sale at Patidar Bhavan, opposite Amarpreet Hotel is getting good response from the customers. Discount up to 90 percent is being offered on the purchases. The woolen garments will be sold cheaper in just three days. Hence, the citizens can enjoy the cold wave during this winter season. All woollen garments ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 4,000 including sweater, jacket, hoody, inner, top, kurti, upper, inner, T-shirt, jeans, lower, legging, and others.

Similarly, cotton, kosa, partywear, designers sarees will also be available in the sale ranging from Rs 450 to Rs 550.

The directors have appealed the people to take advantage of this opportunity as the sale will be continue only for three days.