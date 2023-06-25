Work of additional Shendra MIDC halted

Demand for pending compensation to farmers of Rs 28 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The proposed additional Shendra MIDC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been stalled for four years despite the government acquiring a total of 1922 hectares of land, including private land.

The development of this MIDC has come to a halt as the government is reluctant to pay Rs 28 crore to the farmers as compensation for the trees and houses on the acquired land. As a result, the farmers have stopped the basic infrastructure work of the MIDC. Plot rates in Auric are higher than Shendra Five Star Industrial Estate, leading entrepreneurs to delay their projects. To address this issue, MIDC decided to set up a new industrial estate, Shendra, on 241 hectares of private and 11 hectares of government land at Jaipur, Bhambarda, Bangaon adjacent to Shendra MIDC.

The government issued a notification on January 30, 2018, and a total of 192 hectares of land was acquired, including 181 hectares of private land and 11 hectares of government land. The farmers were paid at the rate of around Rs 28 lakh per acre. After this, MIDC established roads, water, and electricity. However, the farmers stopped the work as they were not compensated for pipelines, wells, orchards, cowsheds, and farmhouses on their land. The farmers took a stand that until this compensation is not received, they will not allow MIDC to work there.

Demand of Rs 28 crore

The regional officer of MIDC, Chetan Girase, has stated that a demand of Rs 28 crore has been made to the government to pay for pipelines, wells, orchards, farms, and farmhouses on the land acquired for the proposed additional Shendra MIDC. Follow-up is ongoing to get this amount to the farmers soon.