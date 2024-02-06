Work of Ginger Research Centre to begin soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The issue of establishing the Ginger Research Centre in Khuldabad tehsil will be resolved soon as Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday directed the officers concerned for the action.

It may be noted that a starred question was raised in the Assembly session of December 2022 and March 2023 about the establishment of the research centre at Galleborgaon in Khuldabad tehsil by MLC Satish Chavan. The then Agriculture Minister had assured the House that it would approve the centre. MLC Chavan requested the minister to hold a meeting as no decision was taken about the research centre. A meeting was held in Mantralaya today. Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde directed the officers concerned to initiate the process of establishing the centre.