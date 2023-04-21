Work or face music: Smart City CEO

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a surprising development, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Abhijeet Chaudhari, has instructed the contractor A G Construction Co. to complete the work of roads proposed under Smart City Mission. The contractor has been intimated that there would be no revision in the approved estimate.

Chaudhari underlined that there is no provision of revising the estimate of the project. Hence he has been ordered to complete the works as per the rates approved during the finalisation of the tender. If he fails to do then the Smart City office would initiate action against him.

It may be noted that Chaudhari is going on a private tour to Greece from Saturday. Hence while speaking to the media persons today, on the eve of his tour, the CEO said, “The tender was invited to construct 111 roads valuing Rs 317 crore through Smart City fund. A G Construction was awarded the contract as he had quoted rates 15 per cent below the estimated price. Initially, the contractor constructed seven roads on a pilot basis. Then we allotted the works of 22 road works. Later on, due to the financial crunch, the Smart City office decided to construct only 66 roads out of 111 roads. Hence, the responsibility of 44 more roads was given to him again. While the works were underway, the contractor urged the Smart City office to revise the DSR. He also lowered the speed of work in hope of getting a revised DSR. Hence the CEO constituted a committee to review his demand. The committee after going through the terms and conditions of the tender and contract reported that the DSR on which he has been awarded the contract could not be revised. Meanwhile, the notice has been served to the office-bearers of the contractor’s company. They will remain physically present to submit the reply to the notice. We have made it clear that if the work is not done then action will be taken against him.

Chaudhari also underlined that the payment for the road would not be made if it is found of substandard quality during the inspection.

The work order of Rs 75 crore for road works

CSMC will be undertaking road works valuing Rs 100 crore. The provision of funds will be made from its exchequer. The roads have been divided into four different packages (A, B, C and D). When the tenders were floated, the CSMC received a good response to three packages (valuing Rs 75 crore roads). The response was to A, C and D packages. The eligible tender applicants will be issued work orders in 15 days. Package B has received only two responses. Hence it would be re-tendered, it is learnt.