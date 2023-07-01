Work orders to start construction of 65 roads valuing Rs 100-cr soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Believe it or not, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has completed the tender process to shortlist the contractors for the construction of 65 roads from its fund. The estimated cost of civic fund roads is Rs 100 crore.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil confirmed that the municipal corporation will be issuing the work orders to the selected contractors in a couple of days.

It may be noted that an air of disappointment prevailed amongst the vehicle owners as it was not finding a suitable occasion to issue work orders to the contractors and kickstart the works providing relief from the potholed roads.

As reported earlier, the construction of roads of estimated value to the tune of Rs 317 crore under the Smart City Mission is underway in the city.

It may be noted that the CSMC had divided the 65 roads into four packages - A, B, C and D. Of which, the tenders of three packages have been opened and for packages A, C and D, the CSMC has finalised Samrudh Construction, J P Construction and R K Chavan.

While briefing the media persons Patil said that the civic administration will be issuing work orders to the contractors in one or two days. We will be constructing 65 white-topping roads. “There will be no obstruction to the road works in the rainy season,” claimed the city engineer A B Deshmukh.