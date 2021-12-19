Work to boost rural economy through HESA

Vamsi Udayagiri says in the interview series organized by Magic

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

In India, more than 50 per cent of the country's population live in more than 6.50 lakh villages. They don't get digital facilities and goods that are easily available to people living in the city. Hesa has succeeded in bridging the gap between manufacturers and end-customers in rural areas, said Vamsi Udayagiri, director, Hesa Startups. He was speaking in an online interview series hosted by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) on Saturday.

Elaborating about his journey, Vamsi said, “Before starting my own business, I worked in a rural market supply chain with various large companies for ten years. I visited more than 4000 villages in 5 states and got information about the needs of the rural areas. I began my business in 2011 with a job alert service to youths in rural areas. Hesa was established in 2020 on a model based on agriculture, employment, education and health. Through this company, we are restructuring the way of doing business in rural areas using social, physical and digital elements, ”he said. Speaking on the Hesa platform, he said, “To date, the HESA platform has helped solve the problems of more than 1.7 million citizens in the country through more than 20,000 volunteers and provided them banking, financial, insurance, agriculture based and other services. With the help of available people and digital platforms, we have been able to create a digital rural marketplace, a platform capable of meeting the needs of every person in rural areas,” he said. Magic chief executive officer Rohit Auti, Yogesh Tawde, Kshitij Chaudhary, Rahul Trivedi, Jyoti Jaknete and others were present.