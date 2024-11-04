Worker commits suicide by hanging in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker in Bajajnagar committed suicide by hanging himself. The incident came to light on Monday morning.

Anil Ashok Tarte (29), a resident of Jategaon, Taluka Phulambri, was found dead by hanging in his rented room. Tarte had rented a room in the house of Gulab Koli in Bajajnagar. On Monday morning at around 8 am, Koli noticed that Tarte's room door was shut. After repeatedly knocking with no response, Koli looked through the window and saw that Anil had hanged himself. PSI Shaikh Salim, along with constables, arrived on the scene and took Tarte to GMCH Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The reason for the suicide is unknown, and an accidental death report has been filed at MIDC Waluj Police Station.