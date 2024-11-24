Worker commits suicide by hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A private company worker was found dead by suicide at his residence on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pralhad Pundalik Korde (49, Vyankat Vihar, Kamalapur). Korde, who worked as a permanent employee in a private company in the Waluj industrial area, took his own life while his wife and daughter were on the ground floor. He used a saree tied to an iron hook on the ceiling to hang himself. Within just ten minutes of the incident, his wife discovered the scene. She immediately raised an alarm. Korde is survived by his wife, daughter and son. His last rites were performed on Sunday evening in his native village of Hisoda (Taluka Bhokardan).