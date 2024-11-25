Worker critically injured in tempo accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding tempo hit a motorcycle in the K-Sector of Waluj industrial area on Friday, critically injuring a worker.

The injured worker has been identified as Anil Bhanudas Shinde (28, Jogeshwari). Shinde was riding the motorcycle (MH-20 FT-6582) with his friend when the tempo (MH-20 W-8253) rammed into them. Anil suffered severe head and leg injuries, while his friend had minor injuries. Anil’s brother, Ramdas Shinde took him to GMCH Hospital. Due to his worsening condition, doctors shifted him to a private hospital.

Ramdas lodged a complaint leading to the case being registered against the tempo driver at MIDC Waluj police station. Constable G.K. Kondke is investigating the case.