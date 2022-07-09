Worker fallen from company’s roof dies

Aurangabad, July 9:

A worker dies after falling from the roof of Endurance company in Waluj MIDC area while coating sheets on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Rohidas Pawar (20, Babra, Phulambri).

Suresh worked in the company through a labour contractor. On Saturday, he fell from the roof around 25 feet high while coating sheets. He was severe injured and was rushed to the government hospital. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police while head constable Karbhari Gadekar is further investigating the case.