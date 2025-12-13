Worker injured after hand trapped in press machine, case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At V.S. Enterprises (Plot No. W42) in Waluj MIDC, a worker suffered serious injuries after his hand got trapped in a press machine due to lack of safety measures. Amol Mhaskhe (28, Wadgaon Kolhati) had been working as a helper for only two days. Two of his fingers were severed, and another finger was seriously injured. A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.