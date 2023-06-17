Worker injured while working on press machine

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unskilled worker was injured while working on the press machine at Skylark Tools Technology Company in the Waluj MIDC area on June 7. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station against the contractor and the supervisor. The injured worker has been identified as Krishna Shrirang Aute (25, Ranjangaon) and the accused contractor as Shahid Shaikh, and the supervisor as Ravi Dive.

Dive and Shahid asked Krishna to work on the press machine. Krishna told them that he is an unskilled worker and has no experience working on the press machine, still, they compelled him to work. He was working on the machine since June 2. However, on June 7 morning, his left hand was entangled in the machine, and all five fingers were crushed. The other workers rushed him to a private hospital. Based on the complaint lodged by Krishna, a case has been registered against Ravi and Shahid.