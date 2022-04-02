Worker robbed of phone, cash

Aurangabad, April 2:

Two thieves severely beat, stabbed a worker and robbed him of mobile phone and Rs 1,000 cash at Waluj industrial area on Friday night. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station again unidentified thieves.

Worker Abhishekh Kailas Badak (21, Ranjangaon)works in a company in Waluj industrial area. On Friday at around 10 pm, he was going home from the company, when two thieves stopped him and severely beat him. They injured him with a knife and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 1,000 from him.

A commuter Durgadas Mankar saw Abhishek in an injured condition and took him to MIDC Waluj police station. The police admitted him to a hospital. PSI Chetan Ogale is further investigating the case.