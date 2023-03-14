Works in ZP, PS, schools, PHC paralysed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The function in various departments of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) in the district was affected on Tuesday after their employees joined a State-wide indefinite strike for the implementation of the old pension scheme.

Visitors who travelled a long distance for their work had to bear the brunt on arriving at ZP head office. The health service of the rural too was affected by the strike.

All the employees of ZP, PS, and teachers under the leadership of the State Central Employees union and Employees Federation participated in the strike. Except for delivery sections in primary health centres (PHC), all other services were halted. The employees gathered in front of the ZP office at 10 am and started raising slogans before starting the demonstration. The members of Maharashtra ZP Employees Federation, ZP Employees Union, Health Service Employees organisation and others participated in the agitation.

Various organisations join agitation in district

The members' different unions who participate in the district included the Central Employees Union, Rajya Talathi Sangh, Nurses Federation, Revenue and Irrigation Employees Union, Police, Unions of employees working Land Records, Forest, Information and Public Relations, Jail, Ground Water Survey and Animal Husbandry, Castribe Karmachari Sanghatrna, Shikshak Sena, Shikshak Bharati, Shikshak Parishad, Shikshak Samiti, Juni Pension Hakka Sanghatna, State Excise Department, Food and Drugs Administration Employees Association.