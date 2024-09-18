Works of Rs 29,000 Cr underway: CM Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The work of Rs 29,000 crores has started in the Marathwada region out of the total package announced during the last cabinet meeting. The announcement of total package of Rs 45,000 crores was made last time,” said Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister.

He was talking to newsmen after a flag hoisting ceremony organised at Siddharth Garden on Tuesday to celebrate Marathwada Muktisangram Din. The opposition challenged the ruling party to show the work worth Rs 45 rupees and take a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

MPs Sandipan Bhumare, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Kalyan Kale, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve along with administrative officers were present. Since District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar who is also the Guardian Minister of Hingoli, could not attend the programme here.

Chief Minister Shinde said that Marathwada signed agreements with many industries.

“The government tried to give a lot to this region. Many changes will be seen in the region in the near future due to various schemes,” he said. Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Chief Minister claimed that the economic level of the country rose in the last ten years.

Box

Maratha community should cooperate.

The process of issuing a Government Resolution about the Hyderabad Gazette and Sagesoyre is in progress. He said Kunbi certificates are now available due to the appointment of the Shinde committee by the Government. “The Government intends to make a reservation for the Maratha community. There will be efforts to give reservation to the community without touching reservation of any other category. Shinde committee and other committees are also working on this. The community will not be misled since the Government will work to provide reservation within the framework of the law. Therefore, the Maratha community should also support the government,” he said.

Box

No conflict related to Corporations

He said that all were allotted the corporations (Mahamandals) on an equal basis. “There has been no conflict in the Mahayuti. My sisters will beat those who are creating hurdles in

Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The Government will make decisions about various welfare schemes in the coming times. Mahayuti will get benefit of whatever development works done until today in coming elections. There will be coordination in assembly seats sharing. There is no dispute between us” said CM Shinde.

Box

No comment on challenge

The Chief Minister did not respond to the opposition's challenge to award the prize. Also, he did not talk about how the work worth Rs 29,000 crores started without inauguration.