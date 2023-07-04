Workshop for HoDs in HRDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Human Resources Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a workshop on July 5 for the department heads. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside while former VC Dr Pandit Vidyasagar will inaugurate the event.

The University Grants Commission approved the workshop for the HRDC on ‘New Education Policy and Future Initiatives.’

Centre Director Dr Dhanashri Mahajan and assistant director Dr Mohammed Abdul Rafey will also attend the workshop.

Four deans-Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sonkamble and Dr Prashant Amrutkar will preside over the discussions in the different sessions. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsatyh will grace the valedictory ceremony.