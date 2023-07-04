Workshop for HoDs in HRDC

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 4, 2023 07:25 PM 2023-07-04T19:25:02+5:30 2023-07-04T19:25:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Human Resources Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a workshop on ...

Workshop for HoDs in HRDC | Workshop for HoDs in HRDC

Workshop for HoDs in HRDC

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Human Resources Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a workshop on July 5 for the department heads. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside while former VC Dr Pandit Vidyasagar will inaugurate the event.

The University Grants Commission approved the workshop for the HRDC on ‘New Education Policy and Future Initiatives.’

Centre Director Dr Dhanashri Mahajan and assistant director Dr Mohammed Abdul Rafey will also attend the workshop.

Four deans-Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sonkamble and Dr Prashant Amrutkar will preside over the discussions in the different sessions. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsatyh will grace the valedictory ceremony.

Open in app
Tags : Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Bamu Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation, Association of Principals and Educators Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University The board of examinations and evaluation of dr babasaheb ambedkar marathwada university Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Govind Kale Mass Communication Department of Bamu Human Resource Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Tarabai Shinde Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University University Grants Commission